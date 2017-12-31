Red Cross Hosts 12th Annual New Year's Resolution Blood Drive

Today marked the third day of the Red Cross' 12th Annual New Year's Resolution blood drive.

The blood drive is taking place at the Oakland Mall main entrance across from Ruby Tuesday's.

Theresa Blank of the Red Cross explains why the gift of blood is so important.

"One in three people will need blood. Every two seconds somebody in the United States needs it. From premature babies, to cancer patients, to accident victims, there are all kinds of reasons that people need blood. You can save up to three lives. You get a t-shirt while supplies last. You get a gift card and you get that incredible feeling of saving someone's life."

The blood drive at the Oakdale Mall runs from 11 to 6, Monday and Tuesday.