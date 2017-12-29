An Appleby a day keeps the pucks away

The Binghamton Devils beat Charlotte 6-2 on Wednesday and, while that one win is far from enough to get them back into the playoff hunt, it's a good start. The Devils have shown signs of brilliance at times this season, but more often than not, seem to not get the bounces they need to get into the win column.

Regardless of how many goals you score, a hockey team isn't going to do very well if they can't keep the puck out of their own net. Lately, Ken Appleby has succeeded at doing that. The Devils are second to last in the standings in terms of points, and dead last in points percentage, but in terms of Goals Against, they rank 21st. Appleby is 32nd in the league among qualifying goaltenders with 2.94 GAA, compared to his counterpart Mackenzie Blackwood's 3.73 GAA which ranks 47th in the league.

Obviously the Devils would like to see better results out of both of their netminders, but Wednesday was a good sign for Appleby. He stopped 20 of 22 shots and the second goal he allowed was late in the game as the result was already decided, one could call it a garbage goal. Head Coach Rick Kowalsky even said the won't hold that one against him.

"He's been solid and he's gotten the lion's share of the games," Kowalsky said. "We've been pretty happy about how he plays. They're young goaltenders and we've talked about giving them the opportunity if one of these guys is going to step up and right now Kenny's got that opportunity. Now we've got some results in our last couple games and Ken's been in the net for most of them. We'll continue to trend that way unless things change, but it's an opportunity for him to really take the ball and run with it."

The Devils travel to Bridgeport on Saturday before returning home to host Syracuse on Sunday at 6:00.