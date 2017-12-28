  • Home

Thursday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Thursday's high school sports schedule:

Wildcat Invitational:
Girls:
Maine-Endwell 62 - Vestal 40
Johnson City 52 - Chenango Valley 37

Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic:
Boys:
McDonogh (MD) 63 - Seton 48
Johnson City 75 - North Penn-Mansfield 51
Susquehanna Valley 64 - Troy 41
Elmira Notre Dame 58 - Newark 51
Benedictine Prep (OH) 77, Landon Prep (MD) 51