Greater Binghamton Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair Draws Hundreds Of Job Seekers

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosted the Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair Thursday afternoon, drawing hundreds of job seekers.

Over 60 companies from healthcare, tech, finance, education, and manufacturing industries were in attendance at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, answering questions and taking resumes.

The Chamber of Commerce has been holding the event for decades, helping community members become successful and get a new start in their chosen field.

“There’s a lot of positions that are going unfilled, and even contracts that we’ve heard that some of our companies are passing on because they don't’ have the employees to fill.” - Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

One job seeker, Ruben Cruz of Binghamton, is looking to start a new chapter.

“This is great. This gives us an opportunity to speak to people we wouldn’t normally speak to.”

The 42-year-old is looking for a position in management, and described what he would be doing if it weren’t for the convenience of the fair.

“Putting my feet to the ground and going to each individual company. This gives us a great opportunity.”

Cruz wasn’t the only one looking for a fresh start. 54-year-old Tim Whitesell is starting over too.

“First time I ever had to put a resume together in my life.”

Whitesell had to close the doors to his family’s business, Dick’s Garage, in May.

“Equipment repairs, dealing with bills and stuff like that.. It just was the right time.”

Like many others at the fair, he’s hoping to get out of the unemployment pool.

“You have to work. You know, I’ve been working all my life, and I have to do something.”

The Chamber is helping to do just that, and is already planning for next year.

“In 2018, the Chamber is continuing to focus hard on workforce development, attention and retention, working with our partners throughout the community to help create programs and connecting our workforce with employers.” - Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

If you missed this year’s job fair, visit www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com to upload your resume and contact employers.