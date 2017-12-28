State Politicians Applaud Broome Legislature's Drug Treatment Vote

State Senator Fred Akshar (R-52) and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-123) say they are overjoyed by the Broome County Legislature's vote to accept state funding for a Drug Treatment Center on Wednesday night.

"People ensured that their voices were heard... at the end of the day the people were heard and the Legislators put people before politics," said Akshar.

Tonight I thank the people of Broome County and beyond. There is no more powerful a voice than that of the people. I also thank the legislature in its entirety, democracy is alive and well. #PeopleBeforePolitics prevailed. https://t.co/hHOdvRpQ3W — Senator Fred Akshar (@fredakshar) December 28, 2017

In an overwhelming majority, 11 of the 15 Legislators voted to accept $2.7 million from New York State to fund the facility. All four Democrats and all but four Republicans voted in favor of the resolution. Cindy O'Brien, Michael Sopchak Jr., Majority Leader Stephen Flagg, and Chairman Dan Reynolds were the four that voted against it.

Assemblywoman Lupardo called the vote a win for bi-partisan politics and was proud to see leaders from both parties working together to reach a common goal.

"Two Democrats, two Republicans united and we're very grateful that we were able to persuade our state partners to support what is clearly a need in our community," said Lupardo.

Terrific team effort to bring needed addiction services to our community. A sincere thank you to everyone involved. Many lives will be saved by this 11-4 vote tonight. https://t.co/4Qw896g4ci — Donna Lupardo (@donnalupardo) December 28, 2017

Republicans Akshar and Assemblyman Clifford Crouch (R-122) we joined by Democrats Lupardo and County Executive Jason Garnar in support of funding and running a drug treatment service in Broome.

Syracuse Behavioral Health says they expect to have the Drug Treatment Center open by April 1, 2018.