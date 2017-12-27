  • Home

Wednesday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Wednesday's High School Sports schedule:

JC Girls Tournament:
Vestal 49 - Chenango Valley 41
Maine-Endwell 63 - Johnson City 53

Josh Palmer Elmira Holiday Inn Classic:
Girls:
Seton 80 - Hornell 42
Boys:
Newfield 52 - Susquehanna Valley 49