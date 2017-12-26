Perovic showing flashes of freshman year

Dusan Perovic poured in a vintage performance on Friday pacing the Bearcats with 13 points, despite losing to LIU Brooklyn. Perovic suffered a season ending ACL injury his freshman year, shortly after scoring a career high and Division I program record 34 points against Boston University. His sophomore season-high was 24 against Albany and last year's was a 21 point performance against Long Beach State.

Perovic played 21 minutes on Friday, significantly increased by the absence of Thomas Bruce who was out with an ankle sprain. But Perovic took full advantage of the minutes and what the LIU Brooklyn defense was presenting.

"I felt good, but mostly my teammates finding me in positions where I pretty much just had to turn around and score. Give credit to them and they were finding me inside pretty well, so it felt good to play out there," Perovic said.

"We never really found great rhythm on the perimeter, [Everson Davis] did some really nice things, but other guards had a hard time getting things going so we had to throw the ball inside and try to stay in the game and [Dusan] was able to keep us in it for a while," Head Coach Tommy Dempsey said.

The Bearcats wrap up non-conference play on Saturday at home against Elmira at 4:00.