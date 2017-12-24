Local Pastor's Service Teaches Lessons of Faith and Hope

Hundreds of people showed up to Church on Christmas Eve on Sunday for a special mass.

"It's special for Christmas because it celebrates Jesus' birth because he came to be our savior," said Alfred Bebel, Church of the Holy Trinity Pastor.

The service tells the story of the birth of Jesus in the Manger in Bethlehem. Father Alfred hopes people will take lessons of faith, family, and hope away from his service as well as enjoy his hymns.

"He came to die on the cross for our salvation and to rise again on Easter Sunday so his coming on the earth is a beginning, really, of our salvation," said Father Alfred.

The Church of Holy Trinity has a Christmas Day service on Monday at 10:15 a.m.