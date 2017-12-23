'A Christmas Carol' Returns to Cider Mill Stage

'A Christmas Carol' returns to the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott on Saturday night.

"The fact that we can bring 'A Christmas Carol' back is very exciting to us in its absence for the last two years," said Craig Saeger, Cider Mill Stage Managing Director. Last year, a production company presented the show in Scranton instead of Endicott due to the Cider Mill Playhouse's financial troubles.

It took nearly three months to put together this year's annual holiday event, which had been presented in Endicott for nearly 40 years prior to the two-year absence. The show is about the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.

Brad Morgan, a Scranton man, is working with the Cider Mill Stage to continue to produce shows and productions in 2018 despite the Cider Mill Playhouse ceasing operations on Friday.

"The first show will be opening in February and the space is also going to be leased to other production companies and other organizations that are interested in putting on a show," said Saeger.

Cider Mill Playhouse season ticket holders will be able to honor their tickets at the Chenango River Theatre for the upcoming 2018 season.