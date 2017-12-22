Caroling Tradition Continues At Security Mutual

Caroling continues at Security Mutual in Binghamton. For the 23rd year, staff at the insurance company busted out the Christmas songs and Santa hats and serenaded community members in the company's lobby.

"Our company is 131 years old and I hope 100 years from now this tradition is still going on right here in this lobby," says Security Mutual CEO Bruce Boyea.

Boyea says the caroling always puts the company in the holiday spirit.