Bearcats culture changing after Penn State loss

A 15 point loss to a Big Ten school would feel like business as usual for the BU Men's Basketball team in previous years but after an 80-65 loss to Penn State on Tuesday night, the Bearcats were still feeling confident. The loss snapped BU's seven game win streak, the longest non-conference win streak in program history and longest since the 2008-09 America East Championship team won eleven in a row leading up to the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats were withing striking distance of the Nittany Lions up to the 5:00 mark of the second half, and Tommy Dempsey says the 15 point final deficit is not a true indicator of how close the game really was.

While beating a "Power 5" team like Penn State to win an 8th straight would have been a big boost for a Bearcats program that has struggled, sometimes mightily, in recent years, the loss instead is serving as extra motivation to start another win streak.

"I said there's no moral victories, so we didn't look at it like we played competitively as a moral victory," Dempsey said. "I don't think our team was in that mindset at all. I think we truly believed we were going to win that game. That's a bit of a culture change for us. So as far as moving forward, I told them after the game 'don't lose your confidence because we lost. We're playing well, and we did some good things but we have to quickly turn the page.' LIU is a good team and we want to make sure we get one more win before Santa comes down the chimney."

The Bearcats host LIU Brooklyn on Friday at 7:00.