Express outlast Warriors to remain unbeaten

TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. -

Elmira/Horseheads (10-0-0) held off a late Chenango Valley (4-5-1) charge to win 4-3 in BCHSHA action at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.  The Express opened up a 3-0 lead through two periods but the Warriors scored the next three to pull even.  The league-leading Express though managed to find the net late to pull out the victory. 