Devil's Jacobs score first professional goal as Binghamton drops another

Josh Jacobs scored his first professional goal but it wasn’t enough as the Utica Comets defeated the Binghamton Devils in front of 3,917 fans at Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night.

Nathan Bastian and John Quenneville took penalties just 56 seconds apart to put the Comets on a two-man advantage. Philip Holm fired a one timer from the right wing circle that sailed by the glove of goaltender Ken Appleby for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Holm’s third of the season assisted by Reid Boucher and Zach MacEwen with 3:26 left in the opening period. Utica held a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission and led in shots, 13-5.

Binghamton tied the game at one courtesy of Jacobs at 8:34 of the second period. Jacobs’ shot from the right point beat Thatcher Demko over the left shoulder for his first professional goal to even the score 1-1. One assist was given to Kevin Rooney, and the other to Kevin Morris, who recorded his first American Hockey League point with the helper. After two periods, the Devils and Comets were tied at one.

In the third period, Ben Thomson huried back to break up a chance but the puck went right to Brendan Woods who beat Appleby for a 2-1 Comets’ lead 5:09 into the final frame. The goal was Woods’ second of the year with the lone assist to Cole Cassels. The score held up as the Comets defeated the Devils, 2-1. Demko stopped 20 of 21 in the win while Appleby put away 30 of 32 for the loss.

The Binghamton Devils return home tomorrow against the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. Call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils