Pair of Frozen Yogurt Shops Support Local Charities

Two sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt stores donated half of their sales this evening to a pair of local charities. The Binghamton and Dickinson City, Pennsylvania locations hosted the Holiday Charity Evening on Friday.

"Well I hope our community comes out to support others in the community," said Jessica Collins, Binghamton sweetFrog Assistant Manager. "Its just way for us to give back to the community that supports us."

The Binghamton location will benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier which works to build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

The Dickinson City location benefited the Keystone Mission which provides help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"These two organizations work hard all year round to serve and sustain local people in need and that need is even greater during the holidays and winter months, as so many are in need of meals," said Sue Gance, sweetFrog Franchise Partner.