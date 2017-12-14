Central NY Man Convicted of Sexually Exploiting Five Children

A jury in Syracuse federal court found an Oswego County man guilty of 12 counts of child sex exploitation charges involving five minors.

In the four-day trial, jurors viewed sexually explicit videos and photos made by Seaway and heard testimony from one of the victims.

Prosecutors say Seaway, his ex-wife and current girlfriend sexually exploited children from 2001 through 2013 in Owego, Onondaga and Jefferson counties.

“The jury heard testimony about the defendant’s abhorrent prolonged sexual exploitation of five minor victims over many years and rendered a verdict that will hold the defendant accountable for his heinous criminal conduct. With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to investigate and prosecute such unfathomable crimes against the most vulnerable and helpless among us – children -- to the fullest extent of the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith.

Seaway faces a minimum 15 years and up to 30 years in prison for each count.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 30, 2018 in Syracuse.



