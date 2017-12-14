Lesko Financial: Advice on Bitcoins

Bryanna: The soaring price of bitcoins has people jumping to buy them. But Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some words of caution.

Greg: About a year ago, bitcoins were trading at around $800 a piece. Recently they soared to nearly $20,000 before backing off a bit. This meteoric rise has created a giddy euphoria, with people believing they’ll go even higher. But there are good reasons to think twice about putting money into bitcoins. First, they’re a peer-to-peer currency without the backing of any bank or government and without regulations. It’s like the wild west. Second, there’s no rational explanation why something that was worth $800 a year ago is now worth more than 20 times that today. It’s all speculation.

Bryanna: Are there other reasons to be wary of bitcoins?

Greg: Yes they’re a cryptocurrency-- a complicated area difficult to understand. Bitcoins were launched in 2008 by anonymous developers and they’re generated or ”mined”-- through a complex computer program. Prudent investing advice says don’t put money into something you don’t fully understand.

Also, the aim of buying investments such as stocks is to buy low and sell high. Maybe bitcoins will continue to rise. But at current prices it's very expensive to get into bitcoins you could be buying high. There are safer ways to invest that money to generate wealth without taking such a risk.

Bryanna: So, you’d advise against trading in bitcoins?

Greg: Bitcoins show all the signs of a speculative bubble. Putting money into them is more like gambling than investing. The risk of losing money seems very high. Bubbles always look good--until they burst.