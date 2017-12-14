Annual SUNY Broome Tradition Supports Local Toys for Tots

For the 20th year in a row, SUNY Broome students continued their tradition of presenting toys to Santa for the Broome Chapter of Toys for Tots.

"Footballs, softballs, that kind of stuff, we just want kids to get things that they normally wouldn't be able to afford," said Paige Finch, SUNY Broome Athlete.

More than 60 offices, departments, clubs, athletic teams, and campus organizations were involved in the annual "Giving of the Toys."

"I come from a family where I was able to get lots of presents under the Christmas tree and I know not everyone is as fortunate as I am, so definitely giving back so it feels really good," said Mackensie Gravelin, SUNY Broome Athlete.

The Broome Chapter of Toys for Tots is run by the Binghamton Police Bureau as well as other local law enforcement agencies. You can make a donation here.