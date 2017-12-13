Hanukkah at Vestal JCC Focuses on Inclusivity

Despite less than half of its members being Jewish, hundreds still came out to the annual Hanukkah celebration at the Jewish Community Center in Vestal on Wednesday.

"It just is a chance for us to learn about each other and that way we can help just bring acceptance to the area and each other and really learn about each other," said Lynette Errante, JCC Youth Director.

The evening featured traditional songs, dances, and prayers, plus a procession of lights, latkes, and dreidels. The holiday of Hanukkah means rededication and recounts when the Jewish people rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Some of its themes include light shining through the darkness, religious freedom, and miracles all which are lessons the JCC teaches its students.

"All of the children, it doesn't matter what their religion is, what their background is - they all take part and we talk about all the holidays and we celebrate diversity," said Sheryl Brumer, JCC Executive Director.

There were also games, face painting, arts and crafts, as well as chocolate gelt at the event.