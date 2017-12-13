Police Seize 30 Grams of Meth After Traffic Stop

Endicott Police arrested three people on Tuesday after they found drugs in the car during a traffic stop on the 600 Block of E. Main St. in the Village of Endicott.

Police said they pulled over the vehicle around 5:37 p.m., and an investigation led to the K-9 unit to be called to the scene. Officials arrested 28-year-old Stacey A. Barrett, 33-year-old Corey J. Derigo, and 33-year-old Joseph A. Rose on multiple charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Felony

Criminal Possession of Marijuana, a Felony

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Several traffic violations

Officials seized two pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of Meth, suboxone, packaging materials, and a digital scale during the investigation.

Barrett, Derigo, and Rose, were arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.