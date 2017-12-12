$100,000 To Expand Urban Farm In Binghamton

More fresh food and youth employment opportunities is what $100,000 is buying for Binghamton. The state grant is going to VINEs, a community garden organization that has an urban farm on Tudor Street in the city, where area youth learn about agriculture and other life skills.

"We'll also be able to hire more youth. This past year we had 16 youth working with us for six weeks over the summer. They learn everything from seed starting, weeding and harvesting to getting food out into the community, learning how to do job interviews, open a savings account, that sort of thing," says VINEs Executive Director Amelia LoDolce.

To make room for the expansion, the city is using FEMA funds to demolish 13 flood-prone properties around the Tudor Street farm, adding two more acres of land to plant on.

The demolitions are expected to take place in 2018, with food production on the land slated for 2019.