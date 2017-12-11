Police Arrest Michigan Man in Binghamton for Illegal Sale of a Firearm

Police arrested a man from Flint, Michigan after an investigation into the illegal sale of a firearm in Johnson City.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered a .22 caliber hand gun, and arrested 36-year-old Gerald A. Johnson after they found him in his car on Main St. in Binghamton.

Johnson is facing multiple charges-- Criminal Possession of a weapon, Criminal Possession of a firearm, and Criminal Sale of a fire arm, all felonies.

Police said they arrested Johnson without incident. He was arraigned in the Town of Deposit Court, and sent to the Broome County Jail on $250.00 bail.