Broome County DPW Gears Up for Snow

Broome County public works crews have been gearing up in advance of the predicted snowfall. DPW had some leftover salt from last season and purchased another thousand tons in September.

Highway Director Susan Brown Says that the DPW prepares for every storm essentially every day and they are ready to go whenever needed and that shifts will be extended to keep up with the weather as needed. The main concern is that everyone gets to go where they need to in a safe manner.

The DPW also asks to slow down in inclement weather and keep a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you.