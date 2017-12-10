Officials Provide Safe Shopping and Driving Tips for This Holiday Season

The New York State Police and DMV are encouraging New Yorkers to make safety a priority this holiday season.

"Criminals will look for any opportunity to steal and take advantage of their victims," said George Beach II, NYS Police Superintendent. "It may sound simple, but whether you are shopping at a large mall or in a quaint downtown, always be aware of your surroundings."

State Police recommend that you shop with a group, don't be afraid to ask security to escort you to your car, store purchases in the truck on your car or under a blanket out of view, do not leave valuables in your car, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

"If you see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement or mall security immediately," said Beach II.

The DMV reminds shoppers to make sure that Christmas trees are properly secured to the top of the car before you start driving. Drivers can face legal penalties if an unsecured tree falls off their car.

"It only takes a few moments to make sure your property is safe and secure and your car is not a hazard to yourself or others," said Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner.

According to AAA, an estimated 20 million Americans who purchased a real tree in the last three years didn't properly secure it to their vehicle.