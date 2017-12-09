Broome Opioid Abuse Council Sponsors Prevention Night

Drug Free Communities, a local drug prevention initiative under the Broome Opioid Abuse Council sponsored a Prevention Night at Saturday's Binghamton Devils game. The purpose of the event was to educate teens and adults about the dangers and consequences of alcohol and drug use.

"Since it's believed that 90% of addiction issues start in the adolescent years, prevention during this time is crucial," said Maria Fabrizi, Drug Free Communities Coordinator.

The first 100 people at the game received a goodie bag and everyone in attendance had the opportunity to sign a pledge against drunk driving.

"We're here promoting drug and alcohol prevention awareness and making sure people are aware of the effects of drugs and alcohol," said Sidney Graham, Lourdes Student Assistance Program Supervisor.

In addition, the Devils took down one of their alcohol concessions to raise awareness of the impact of alcohol consumption on adolescents and teens. Section eight was also alcohol-free during the game so "families with children or people in recovery can sit to avoid exposure to alcohol as well as the mishaps that can occur because of the irresponsible consumption of alcohol."

Prevention Night is part of a broader effort by Drug Free Communities to raise awareness about alcohol and substance use within the community. The goal is to foster collaboration between businesses, organizations, and school districts in the community to create opportunities where supportive, healthy, drug-free living presides for youth, families, and neighborhoods in Broome County.

The program is funded by the Drug Free Communities Support Program Grant, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.