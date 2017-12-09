Bowling Tournament Raises Money to Send SUNY Broome Students to Haiti

SUNY Broome Health for Haiti held a bowling tournament at Midway Lanes on Saturday to raise money for continuing class projects.

"We're hoping to collect money to fund all of the projects that we have going on," said Diane Kelly, Health for Haiti Bowling Tournament Coordinator.

Nineteen SUNY Broome students will spend two weeks in Haiti to work on various service projects.

"Ranging from farming and water purification projects, there will be a dental hygiene clinic and we do a lot of medical clinics," said Kelly. "It's really an on the ground experience for our students."

Health for Haiti was created in 2014 at SUNY Broome and is the first faculty-led, credit-bearing, global service-learning course. In the class, students explore the dynamics between poverty, education, and healthcare by engaging in service projects that address pressing community needs.