DICK's Sporting Goods Open Wins Sales Award

The DICK's Sporting Goods Open has been awarded the PGA TOUR Champions Sales Award for showing tremendous sales growth year-to-year while establishing high sales marks across all Tour events.

“This Award is a tremendous honor for our team, and speaks to the year-round efforts put forth to bring an exciting event to this region,” said Tournament Director John Karedes. “Through the wonderful support of DICK’s Sporting Goods and our incredible golf fans, we’ve been able to create a meaningful community footprint through this game, which in turn allowed us to enjoy a phenomenal 2017 on the sales front.”

According to the PGA, the DSGO increased sales by 33% in 2017 compared to the previous year, exceed tournament sales goals by 14%, increased sponsors by 22% (over 600 total), added and sold out two new hospitality venues, and surpassed $3 million in local sales for the first time in tournament history.

This is the seventh award the DICK's Sporting Goods Open has won since its inception in 2007.

The tournament earned the President's Award, which is the highest honor on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2012 and 2013. In 2009 and 2014, the tournament won the Players Award, which recognizes a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience it provides. It has also been named the Most Improved Event in 2011 and was given the Above & Beyond Award in 2008.

The next DICK's Sporting Goods Open will be played at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott on August 17-19, 2018.