Fourteen Arrested in Tobacco Tax Fraud Bust

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell says 14 people have been after an investigation found that they were selling untaxed tobacco products across the Southern Tier.

"This is a problem that we're going to crack down on. People illegally selling cigarettes means that they're stealing from taxpayers, they're stealing from legitimate business owners, they're taking our money," said Cornwell.

Cornwell says more than 100 police officers including those from the New York State Police Special Investigation Unit, NYS Tax Enforcement, Broome County Sheriff's Office, Binghamton Police, Endicott Police, and Johnson City Police executed arrest warrants at 11 different locations in Broome on Thursday evening.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with local and state law enforcement officials to crack down on all fraud, and create a better and fair business environment, here, and across the state," said Cornwell.

More arrests and charges are anticipated including additional Felonies, according to Cornwell.

Suspects Arrested in Tobacco Tax Bust

Wale Al Khwlani (Johnson City Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

Bonnie Sheriff (Quick Stop) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Mohammad Marqu (NYC Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

Fuad Mugali (Wilson Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

Malik Qasem (Prince Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

Abdulnaser Salah (Prince Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

Mohammed Salah (S. King Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Debra Laraway (Quick Stop Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Hafdhallah Algahim - (Main Street Market) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud (two counts), Possession/Transportation of 10,000+ Cigarettes (Felony)

Abdulqader Albahri (NYC Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Arfat Drmosh (One Stop Shop) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Mohamed Almakri (Prince Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Antar Korin (Five Star Five) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes, Criminal Tax Fraud

Mustafa Aljohim (Binghamton Deli) - Possession or Sell Unstamped Cigarettes

This was one of the largest initiatives of its kind in Upstate New York, involving New York State Police and tax agents from across the state.