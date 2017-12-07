Davis College's Lady Falcons overcome Clarks Summit

Davis College's Lady Falcons basketball team improved to 6-3 with a win, Thursday, over visiting Clarks Summit University, 78-61.

Led by sophomore Brooke Lewandoski's 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, the Falcons continued to mount an offensive attack against their opponents, the Defenders.

Candace Winkel led Davis in three pointers. Shooting 46 percent from the field, she walked away with 17 points.

Clarks Summit lost their seventh straight game (0-7) and remain winless on the 2017-2018 season, but freshman Randie Traxler had a great night for the Defenders. Shooting just over 35 percent from the field, Traxler ended her night with 27 points and 9 rebounds.