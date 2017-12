Ithaca Police Still Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

The Ithaca Police Department is still searching for the bank robbery suspect, that occurred at Tompkins County Trust Company on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, 5"10 tall, and was last seen wearing dark clothing. They said he was in the area of the bank 10 minutes before the incident occurred.

The suspect entered the bank on Tuesday, December 5, with a handgun and demanded money from the bank teller.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-3245.