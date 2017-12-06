"Ivory Christmas" Coming To Downtown Binghamton's Gorgeous Washington Street

A brand new holiday event is coming to Downtown Binghamton’s Gorgeous Washington Street Thursday.

“Ivory Christmas” is a unique event that will feature over a dozen musicians playing four pianos that will be rolled out onto Washington.

The pianos were painted by local artists on Wednesday.

Free hot chocolate will be served and people will have the chance to decorate a Christmas tree and even hang your own ornaments.

The event hopes to draw more people to the revitalized Downtown.

"Over the last 10 years we've seen a phenomenal amount of businesses open downtown. It really depends, in a way people don't understand, on events like this that bring new people downtown that like different things every year. Certain people are Christmas people, and they're gonna come celebrate with us and discover the downtown revitalization that maybe they haven't experienced before.” - Joshua Bernard, Co-Organizer of Ivory Christmas

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Part of the reason why the event is running on Thursday is to highlight the Binghamton Philharmonic show at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Bernard says Ivory Christmas works as a pre-show to the Philharmonic’s event.

For more information visit BingPop.com.