Workplaces Rewarded For Providing Healthy Choices

It's hard to eat healthy when the options just aren't there. Some Broome County workplaces are taking steps to make sure employees have access to a healthy lifestyle while on the job.

The Broome County Health Department's Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant recognized 13 organizations and workplaces for supplying healthy food at meetings and events.

"So that people are healthy and more productive and feel good about themselves," says Enid Jones, the office manager for Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network.

Jones says Mothers and Babies has started offering fresh fruits and vegetables and sugar-free drink options at their monthly staff meetings. The other 12 organizations are doing the same. Each workplace is receiving $500 to go towards continuing to supply healthy options for staff and visitors.

The awarded workplaces are: