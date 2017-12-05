Binghamton Rotary Talks Taxes

The Senate tax bill hasn't been signed into law just yet but already it's got local business leaders talking.

At the Binghamton Rotary meeting, members had a lot of questions for their guest speaker, a CPA who was talking about the bill and said that much isn't known about how it's going to affect New York State taxes and deductions. Santo Caraccilo said he is waiting to see what happens when the house and senate bills go to conference and we see a finished product.

There were a lot of questions from people who work in the private sector, government and non for profits. Elaine Miller of the Binghamton Housing Authority is very concerned about the elimination of the tax-exempt bonds and their effect on building affordable housing.

Caraccilo says he has gotten lots of calls in recent weeks about the bill.