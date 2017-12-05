Man Arrested For Rape In Johnson City

The Johnson City Police Department on Tuesday arrested Islam M. Greene age 30.



Greene, a Level 2 Registered Sex Offender, has been charged with Rape in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony.

he is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old victim.



Greene was arraigned before Justice Gorman in Town of Union Court, and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending further action in Broome County Court.