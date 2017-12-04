Tioga County Marks National Influenza Vaccination Week

December 3 through the 9 marks National Influenza Vaccination Week.

One local expert says that while the severity of the flu virus varies from year to year, this season could prove particularly challenging. Prevention through vaccination is the best way to stay healthy this holiday season and into the new year.

According to Mel Miller, Tioga County Public Health Nurse, "It is important to get the flu vaccine because if you get the flu it can be very serious. You can have deaths because of respiratory illness which causes hospitalizations. It's especially important for the elderly as well as the very young."

Free vaccinations are available to Tioga County residents who cannot afford them by contacting the Department of Public Health.