Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner Gearing Up For 28th Year, In Need Of Donations and Volunteers

The Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner in Binghamton is gearing up for their 28th year serving families in Broome County a hot, home-cooked meal on Christmas Day.

William Bandera’s parents started the tradition in 1989 and served 69 meals that year.

The dinner has now grown to serve an average of 3,500 meals, including 1,500 deliveries to homebound county residents.

With the number of attendees growing, so is the need for donations of food, cash, and services.

Bandera hopes to get as many donations and volunteers as he can in the weeks leading up to the dinner, to continue his parent’s legacy.

"It's partly to honor my parents, but it's bigger than my parents or me. What amazes me about this event and this area, in particular, are community events like this. The community itself always steps up and helps to prepare and do this. I want to do it every year, and I want to help and be a part of the community in that way." - William Bandera, Event Organizer

The dinner runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day at the American Legion Post #80 on Main Street in Binghamton and the Boys and Girls Club in Binghamton.

To donate or volunteer visit www.banderachristmas.com.