Binghamton School District Vote on Capital Improvements Project Proposal

Binghamton residents will vote on a capital upgrades project proposal for the city’s school district this Tuesday, December 5. There are two propositions included on the ballot, totaling a combined $34.7 million.

Proposition No. 1 seeks to improve infrastructure, technology, accessibility, expansion, and health and safety projects at a cost of $28 million. Proposition No. 2 is designated for lighting and equipment that would improve energy efficiency at a cost of $6.7 million.

The project requires a super majority (60% of voters) for approval. The project will rely on capital reserve funds and state funding and will have no impact on the tax levy. Schools impacted by the project include Binghamton High School, East Middle School, West Middle School, Benjamin Franklin Elementary, Calvin Coolidge Elementary, Columbus School, Horace Mann Elementary, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

The vote will be held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the following locations:

Woodrow Wilson Elementary

St. Patrick’s School

St. Thomas Aquinas

MacArthur Elementary

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary

Good Shepherd Fairview Home

Benjamin Franklin Elementary

Sunrise Terrace Community Center

To confirm your polling location please call 762-8100 ext. 319 or 762-8100 ext.104 on Dec. 5, or email browns@binghamtonschools.org.

For more information on the capital project proposal, visit their website.