A night in Bethlehem: Binghamton Church Goes back in Time

Hundreds of people in Binghamton got the chance to travel 2,000 years back in time Saturday night, at The First Church of the Nazarene’s Night in Bethlehem event.



The marketplace, all set up by church volunteers let families walk through different stations, each one telling their own unique stories.

The event was free, and wouldn't have been possible without the help of the volunteers.

"It takes weeks to set up, it takes weeks. A lot of people will help with us, but it takes hours of preparation the night before too, its a process," said Joe Schieve one of the actors.

The event showcases the first Christmas with a live Nativity-- including Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, and Sheep.