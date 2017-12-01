Greek Peak Works Around The Clock To Open Slopes

It may be hard to tell from looking at the ground outside, but ski season has kicked off. Greek Peak is prepping the slopes, with or without snowfall.

Last weekend, the ski resort opened up six trails after working around the clock to make enough snow to cover the hills. On Friday, those slopes are now green, but crews are once again working to turn them white by Saturday.

"It's amazing the magic they can pull off sometimes," says Kaitlyn Head, Director of Sales and Marketing at Greek Peak.

Greek Peak says the addition of more snow making machines will make the job go a little smoother.

"We do have new snow making guns and new pipe to help increase that. So, we're hoping to get more trails open earlier and then extend the season a little bit longer," says Head.

Even fake snow relies on the weather cooperating. The ideal temperatures for snow making is in the low 20s. Then it will be compiled and eventually pushed out on to the trails.

.@GreekPeakResort is prepping for the season. They are currently open on weekends and hope to be up to full operating hours by Christmas. pic.twitter.com/B5JSrcKeCd — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) December 1, 2017

Right now, six trails are open on weekends, but Greek Peak is hopeful that snow late next week will help them open for business all week long. The goal is to have all 55 trails open by Christmas.