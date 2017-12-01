Vote For Drug Treatment Center In Broome County Put On Hold

The vote on whether or not to open a drug treatment facility at the former Broome Developmental Center campus will not take place this year. County Executive Jason Garnar's office says Chairman of the Legislature, Dan Reynolds, is blocking the resolution.

Now, Garnar will have to reintroduce the resolution in January. Garnar has said previously that he expected the facility to be up and running by that time, with the state agreeing to give $3 million a year for the project.

Every day the Chairman waits to accept state funding for treatment, another life is lost. The time for debate has ended, the time for action is now. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) December 1, 2017

In the past, Reynolds and Garnar have publicly disagreed on the project. Reynolds has not said he opposes the opening of the facility, but that he doesn't believe the county executive has been transparent with the process.

Fox 40 has reached out to Reynolds, but has not yet heard back.

Below is a response from Senator Fred Akshar:

"To move forward, this project simply needs the Broome County Legislature to vote to accept funding from the State to bring much-needed addiction treatment services to the former Broome Developmental Center, just as they have accepted state funding for other projects. I’m disappointed that this resolution hasn’t been added to either of the Legislature’s two meetings this month, nor has a Committee of the Whole been called to further discuss it. As I've said in the past, the Broome County Legislature needs to do their due diligence on this project, but they have been part and parcel to this conversation for months. Any unnecessary delay does nothing but hurt Southern Tier families and prevents us from saving lives. When President Trump and Governor Cuomo can both agree that the heroin and opioid epidemic has become a public health crisis and requires action, you know it truly is a pervasive issue. Anyone who thinks that we're already doing enough to combat this epidemic clearly has their head buried in the sand. In the business world, time means money. When dealing with the heroin and opioid epidemic, time means lives.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo released a statement Friday afternoon.