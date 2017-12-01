SUNY Broome Hosts Innovation Celebration

SUNY Broome is holding an Innovation Celebration on Friday, December 1st.

The program features the work of SUNY Broome students and community entrepreneurs and is designed for students at SUNY Broome and elsewhere who are looking to start their own businesses. Funded through Empire State Development, for a small fee SUNY offers help and technical assistance for those entrepreneurs.

The event takes place from 6 to 9 PM at the Collaboration Lab located on the top floor of the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator in downtown Binghamton, at the corner of Hawley and Carroll streets.