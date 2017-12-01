Tioga Downs Officially Opens New Hotel

Officials at Tioga Downs Casino held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new hotel in Nichols on Friday afternoon.

"This is a real crowning achievement after so many obstacles were put in our place," said Jeff Gural, Tioga Downs CEO.

On November 6, 2017, the Casino opened select floors for the public to reserve rooms on. The project began in September 2016 when the company broke ground with a goal to create a destination-style casino and resort in the Southern Tier.

"I'm really proud of it, it's beautiful and hopefully we'll be able to accomplish our goal really, which is to make it a resort," said Gural.

The hotel features 161 guest rooms, three swimming areas, a spa and gym center, and even an arcade for kids.

"It's about keeping taxes low for the residents of Tioga County and beyond. It's about tourism dollars to our community," said Senator Fred Akshar.

"This is a major tourism destination, this is a place where people want to come to," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

Tioga County officials say the hotel is expected to bring more than 150 new jobs to the area.