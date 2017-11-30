JC's Conklin commits to Bonnies

Johnson City Senior Lacrosse Captain Nick Conklin signed his National Letter of Intent to play for St. Bonaventure next year.

While Conklin primarily plays long pole defense, he's versatile enough to play midfield and offense, wherever the Wildcats need him. He now takes that versatility to the Bonnies, in what will be the first year of the new lacrosse program. Having a chance to help build a program from the ground up was part of the appeal that ultimately led him to commit to St. Bonaventure.

"[Coach] told me it's what you make of it, it's what you want to do, it's whatever you can do. It's not like it's anyone's past. You make your own future. I was really excited for that and up for the challenge. I'm excited to go there," Conklin said.

Conklin plans to major in Sports Studies.