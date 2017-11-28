SUNY Broome’s ‘24 Hours of Giving’ Fundraiser Hopes To Exceed Last Year's Numbers

SUNY Broome’s annual day of giving took place Tuesday and dozens of volunteers showed up to help the college raise as much money as they could for students.

The giving event called “#Broome24” runs all day and all night and is put on by the Broome Community College Foundation.

Last year, the fundraiser drew 285 donors who gave gifts totaling $56,000, exceeding their expectations. This year, they are aiming to get even more donors than last year by the end of Tuesday.

“It’s about participation, and about people stepping forward and saying, ‘You know what, I want to take a step to invest in the students because when I was a student here, I got a scholarship, or I had the opportunity to come and get a high quality public education, and I was able to do it without incurring a ton of debt.’” - Cathy Williams, BCC Foundation Executive Director

One volunteer has a special reason why he chose to help the community college for Giving Tuesday.

Sylvester Giuffrida lost his wife, Sallyann Giuffrida, three and a half years ago. “Mrs. G.” was a Professor at SUNY Broome who taught Meteorology and Oceanography.

“All she did was talk about what a great college it was, and the interactions with students and how that interaction continued on even past graduation. Since she passed away three and a half years ago, one way to help remember her is to participate with the SUNY Broome Foundation team here which is just outstanding and really easy to get along with. Hopefully we’ll raise a lot of money today for students and for the foundation.” - Sylvester Giuffrida, Volunteer

Money raised Tuesday will go to scholarships and students programs.

To donate call 607-778-5182 or click here.