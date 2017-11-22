Devils busted by Bruins in overtime

BINGHAMTON, NY – Kevin Rooney scored his second goal of the year in an overtime loss to the visiting Providence Bruins, 2-1, on Wednesday night inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Rooney put the Devils up 1-0 while shorthanded in the first period. With Ben Thomson in the penalty box for slashing, Rooney intercepted the puck at his own blue line and started a rush down the left wing wall. Rooney skated to the top of the left wing circle and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Zane McIntyre for his second of the year. The goal came at the 10:14 mark, unassisted, and Binghamton held a 1-0 lead after one period with shots tied, 9-9.

Providence answered with a shorthanded goal as well to tie the game at one goal apiece in the second period. Chris Porter moved in on goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and tapped a backhander through his legs for his first goal of the season with just 2:49 to go. The only assist on Porter’s goal was credited to Jakub Forsbacka-Karlsson and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the final period. Binghamton led in shots through the first two periods, 18-16.

After no scoring in the third period, the game was decided in overtime. After the Devils were denied on several chances, Colton Hargrove picked up a loose puck and beat a diving Blackwood just under the cross bar for the 2-1 victory just 1:23 into the extra time. The goal was Hargrove’s fifth of the year from Emil Johansson and Colby Cave.

Blackwood stopped 22 of 24 shots in the overtime loss while McIntyre put away 27 of 28 in the victory.

The Binghamton Devils are back home Saturday against the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m. It’s First Responders Night and all First Responders can cash in on a buy one, get one free ticket! Also, the first 2,500 fans receive a Mike Kolcun Insurance ThunderFan Giveaway! Call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team’s Youtube channel (/BingDevils).

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)