Thanksgiving Travel: A Real Holiday Tradition

Thanksgiving, an honored tradition for gathering with family, friends and loved ones. And traveling...don't forget about traveling.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), nearly 51 million people in the United States will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Nov. 23 holiday. An increase of 1.6 million drivers from 2016.

And for many of those brave enough to venture out, the vast majority of Americans will travel by automobile. Despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, with a national average of $2.54 per gallon, many drivers said there is a real sense of nostalgia when "you drive to your grandma's house" and observe the beauty around you.

"We've been [driving] for about 40 years now. It's a family event every year for Thanksgiving," said Charlie and Debbie Pepersack, New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

"It's a beautiful drive from Virginia, absolutely gorgeous," said Eugene Ritzentheler, Arlington, Virginia resident.

"We actually like driving. I prefer to drive, it's soothing to me, my wife not so much," said Adam Patrick, Rome, Georgia resident.

Fox 40 met with some of the holiday travelers passing through I-81's Southern Tier Welcome Center in Kirkwood and discovered many of them were coming from over hundreds of miles away to be with family. For the Pepersacks, traveling over 5 hours to visit relatives in Utica, NY, is a tradition that now spans three generations, with their grandson Asher who looks forward to spending time with his cousins.

"We load up the videos and books...and everybody just has fun getting there," said Charlie Pepersack.

Another aspect many travelers enjoy the holiday, is the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday. Many of those visiting their loved ones said they are planning on shopping during the busiest day for retailers since they will be staying a few days with relatives, and hope to help fuel the local economies near their families.

"We are going to be in Syracuse on Black Friday. Not at three in the morning, but we are going out," said Chiara, Allison and Sarah, Lords Valley, Pennsylvania.

"[Black Friday] should be a good time. Going to get some good deals. My mom and sister are going to get up really early, I don't know if I am...we'll see," said Scott and Luke Marion, New Jersey.

But not everyone wants to go the traditional holiday shopping route. According to travelers, Melissa and Aleem, they are fearful of the shopping frenzies many stores endure and are going to shop online for Cyber Monday.

"I want to do some online shopping, I'm scared for [Black Friday]," said Melissa A., Rochester.

So whether traveling is a burden or a joy, it's important to remain safe and sound. Check your surroundings and be aware of other motorists...and have a great Thanksgiving.