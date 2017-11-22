"Kans for a Kure" Raises Over $4,000 For Traci's Hope

Taylor Garbage in Vestal teamed up with an Owego man whose wife is battling breast cancer to raise money for Traci's Hope.

Ryan Kline and his family were gifted a new dryer thanks to Traci's Hope, and he wanted to give back to the organization.

"The holidays are coming. I know first hand, my wife knows first hand what it costs to go back and forth to the hospital two or three times a week. I just felt the need to help out." - Ryan Kline, Kans for a Kure

He started Kans for a Kure with Taylor Garbage, collecting over 75,000 bottles and cans in Broome and Tioga County during the month of October by placing bright pink trash cans throughout neighborhoods.

Those bottles and cans were cashed in and totaled $4,468, all going directly to Traci's Hope.

In addition, Taylor Garbage donated over $500 from portions of their roller cart sales.

Traci's Hope is a non-profit organization that helps women fighting breast cancer with their financial hardships. The organization was founded by Traci Gibson, a mother of three who passed away from breast cancer at the age of 38. The non-profit is now being run by her parents, Mary and Gordy Shinier.