Firefighters Offer Safety Tips for Thanksgiving Day

Members of the Johnson City Fire Department say Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires and have tips to ensure your holiday is safe and enjoyable.

"Most important is if you have things on the stove, have somebody stay in the kitchen or at least come back and check on it, use a timer, keep everything away from the stove, and keep an eye on kids," said Bob Blakeslee, Johnson City Fire Lieutenant.

In 2015, fire departments across the United States responded to an estimated 1,760 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. They say unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. Cooking equipment was involved in nearly half of all reported home fires and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

Officials also recommend using a turkey fryer outdoors and away from anything that can catch on fire. They also recommend to avoid putting the fryer on decks, porches or patios and make sure the meat is completely thawed before putting it in the hot oil.

"With a frozen turkey, when the water in it melts and mixes with the oil it causes flare ups," said Blakeslee.

In addition, Fire Officials say to be aware of hot liquids and steam which could cause serious burns, keep knives out of the reach of children, and make sure all smoke alarms and fire extinguishers are working properly.

You should contact 911 if you are in an emergency situation.