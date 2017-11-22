Update: One Man Dead in Vestal After Standoff with Police

Officials say one man is dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with Police for more than two hours at 164 Sheedy Road in Vestal.

Vestal Police have not named the suspect, but say he's a 41-year-old male and was found in the basement of the home. His mother has been transported to the hospital, but Police could not confirm the extent of her injuries.

Police say they attempted to contact everyone in the home, but were unable to do so. They eventually entered the house with gas around 1:30 p.m.

Vestal Police, EMS, New York State Police, and the Broome County Sheriff's Office had been on the scene this morning. The Binghamton and Johnson City SWAT teams arrived around 11:30 p.m.

Sheedy Road is open to traffic once again, but Police are still on the scene wrapping up the investigation.

