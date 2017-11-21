Tioga Downs ready for Winterfest

Tioga Downs Casino and Resort is excited to kick off their fourth annual Winterfest on Friday, November 24th. The Winterfest will feature an all new ride through light show experience where guests will climb aboard a horse drawn carriage.

Other events that will be going on through Winterfest include: Love-N-Stuff Bear Factory, ice sculpting contest, ice bar, craft shows, wreath contests, and the annual holiday parade.

"Where can you go for good quality entertainment, that's free? And I think that's the key and you know what, we're telling you you're going to have a good time while you're here too, said Jim Weed, Tioga Downs Marketing Manager."

For a complete list of events, and dates you can visit right here.