Binghamton Rotary Club Holds Lunch Discussion on Johnson Family

Members of the Binghamton Rotary Club held a lunch discussion Tuesday afternoon, informing the community on how the Johnson family brought everyone together not only with their business, but with kindness.

Members said they want to show their gratitude towards the family and are thankful.

The Johnson family has not provided jobs in the area in years, but to Binghamton residents, they were less like business owners and more like family. 